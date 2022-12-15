Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 635 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,596. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

