FUNToken (FUN) Price Up 1.9% This Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $71.16 million and $1.66 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

