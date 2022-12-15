FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Acquires $49,993.90 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Marc N. Duber acquired 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $49,993.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $49,993.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.5 %

FVCB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.