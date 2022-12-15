G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

G Medical Innovations Trading Down 17.3 %

G Medical Innovations stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 19,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. G Medical Innovations has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $235.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth $322,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

