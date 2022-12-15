Gala 1-Day Volume Reaches $41.20 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $169.10 million and $41.20 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

