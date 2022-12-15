Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 39000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Galway Metals Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Insider Transactions at Galway Metals

In other Galway Metals news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$26,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,377,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,732.54.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

