Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $37.75 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $219.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,809. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average of $237.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

