Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $42.69 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,124 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Adobe by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.12.

Adobe Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.93 on Thursday, hitting $329.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $631.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.