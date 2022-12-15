Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $55.36 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,610. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

