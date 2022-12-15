Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,918 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $47,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 211,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $87.79. 64,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,348. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.