Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,446 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded down $7.08 on Thursday, hitting $289.91. 1,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,002. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.