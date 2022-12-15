Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,522,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 2,889,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Gear Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 193,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,515. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.
About Gear Energy
