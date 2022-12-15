Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,522,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 2,889,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Gear Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 193,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,515. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.