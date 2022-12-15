GeniuX Price Hits $0.0943 on Exchanges (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $72,811.29 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.95 or 0.05169218 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502497 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.45 or 0.29773187 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
