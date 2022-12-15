GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $366.32 million and $507,659.09 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

