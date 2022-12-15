GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

GTLB opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

