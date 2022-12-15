Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 51,015 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 716,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,258. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $15,321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.