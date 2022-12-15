Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given New CHF 3,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,146.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.58. 40,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,235. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

