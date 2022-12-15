Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 623,571 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

