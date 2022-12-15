Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.10 and its 200 day moving average is $336.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

