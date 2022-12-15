Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.42. 2,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.20% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.