Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 86.0% in November

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 113,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 291.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRET traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

