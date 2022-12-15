Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 86.0% in November

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 113,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 291.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SRET traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.66.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.
