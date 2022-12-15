Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Globant stock opened at $182.50 on Thursday. Globant has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $324.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Globant by 259.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Globant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

