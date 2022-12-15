Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Boosted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $8.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.93. 4,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,617. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.38. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $324.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.06.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

