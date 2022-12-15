GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CAO William Forrest Bell Sells 2,376 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GMS stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
