GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CAO William Forrest Bell Sells 2,376 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Get GMS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.