GMX (GMX) One Day Volume Hits $14.44 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One GMX token can now be bought for $51.18 or 0.00293947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $427.92 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,778,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,839 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

