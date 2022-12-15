GMX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $432.01 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One GMX token can currently be bought for $51.68 or 0.00294702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $432.01 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.15 or 0.05048374 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00502273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.99 or 0.29760360 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,778,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,049 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

