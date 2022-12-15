GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,162. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

