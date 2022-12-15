GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 3,306 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 1.8 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,403. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

