GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 122,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,443,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 52.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 50,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,062. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

