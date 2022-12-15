GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $5.68 on Thursday, reaching $178.92. 7,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,143. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.