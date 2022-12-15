GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $919,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12,059.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $178.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.