GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.08. 16,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

