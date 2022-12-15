GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 29,447 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,110,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,470,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. 139,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,520. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.