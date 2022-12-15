GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 4,204 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $229.07. 58,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,480. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

