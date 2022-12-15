GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 4,358 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,354,941 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

