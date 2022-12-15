goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading Down 5.1%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10. 906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

Several research firms recently commented on EHMEF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

