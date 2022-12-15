GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GoGreen Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

GOGN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,373. GoGreen Investments has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Get GoGreen Investments alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoGreen Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGN. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoGreen Investments by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GoGreen Investments by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoGreen Investments by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 259,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoGreen Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGreen Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.