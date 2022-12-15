Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 399,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,626. The company has a market cap of $356.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.89. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -14.29%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
