Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 399,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,626. The company has a market cap of $356.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.89. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.