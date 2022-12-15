Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $673.23

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.23 ($8.26) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.64). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 487.50 ($5.98), with a volume of 26,198 shares.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 483.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 671.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The company has a market cap of £127.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2,940.46.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($37,026.57).

(Get Rating)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.