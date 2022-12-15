Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.01

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 6300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 854.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,265,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after buying an additional 2,923,221 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $23,268,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 368.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,821,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,526 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $9,200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 2,485.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 943,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 907,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.