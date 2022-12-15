Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,470.45 or 0.14088849 BTC on exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $616,825.92 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
