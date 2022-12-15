Gpwm LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $186.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.