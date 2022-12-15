GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Nicki (Nicole) Anderson Buys 3,113 Shares of Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) insider Nicki (Nicole) Anderson bought 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.03 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,997.39 ($16,890.13).

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00.

GrainCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from GrainCorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.83%. GrainCorp’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

