Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 129,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.0 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,150. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.