Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.01 and its 200 day moving average is $214.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $179.01 and a twelve month high of $254.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

