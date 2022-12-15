Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

