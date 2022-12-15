Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $175.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $194.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

