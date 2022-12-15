Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $12.15 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.