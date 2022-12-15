Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

