Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,003 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $334.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.22. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

